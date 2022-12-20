Nearly 20 years after winning the only title in program history, members of the 2003 Giles County boys’ basketball state championship team gathered for a recognition ceremony last Saturday inside Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium.
The recognition of the team came in between games of a GCHS doubleheader versus Cornersville.
In addition to receiving school-wide and community recognition, the Bobcats were also recognized by Pulaski mayor JJ Brindley and the day was celebrated as "Bobcat Boys' Basketball State Championship Recognition Day."
