DSC_0088 web.jpg

Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

Nearly 20 years after winning the only title in program history, members of the 2003 Giles County boys’ basketball state championship team gathered for a recognition ceremony last Saturday inside Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium. 

The recognition of the team came in between games of a GCHS doubleheader versus Cornersville.

In addition to receiving school-wide and community recognition, the Bobcats were also recognized by Pulaski mayor JJ Brindley and the day was celebrated as "Bobcat Boys' Basketball State Championship Recognition Day."

 

 

