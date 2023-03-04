Giles County High School has announced that tickets for Monday’s boys’ basketball Sectional game versus Union City are officially on sale. 

Tickets may be purchased online at the following link for $8.

PURCHASE ONLINE TICKETS HERE

Walk-up tickets will also be available for Monday’s game for $10.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the doors at Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium will open at 5:30.

Capacity for the gym is listed at 1,725 and fans — especially those who do not purchase in advance — are encouraged to arrive early.

The Bobcats (23-8) are hosting their first boys’ Sectional since 2007 after defeating Fairview in last Thursday’s region championship game. 

The winner of Monday’s contest will be one of eight squads that advance to the Class AA state tournament finals in Murfreesboro March 15-18.

Pulaski Citizen Live will broadcast Monday’s contest and fans can listen to the broadcast by downloading the Mixlr app and searching “PCL GCHS.”

