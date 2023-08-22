IMG_2184 web.jpg

Senior Marie Bodily launches a serve during the Lady Bobcats’ eventual loss to the Champions.   Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen

GCHS dropped its season opener 3-0 to visiting Cascade Aug. 15 inside Hardin-Mayfield Gymnasium.

IMG_2255 web.jpg

Lady Bobcat blockers Rebekah Haroon (17) and Jayla Smith (6) look to stuff a return in the first set of last week’s match.   Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen

 

