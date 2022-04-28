After taking steps in the right direction for the last few years, the Giles County High School winter guard tied everything together this season to earn a state championship.
The squad was formed in by 2011 and has continued to build under the direction of GCHS Band Director Erinn Huckaby.
After a bronze medal finish in their inaugural season, the squad put together a string of regional championships in 2013-15, including a regional Class A championship finalist finish in 2015.
From there, the group continued to flourish, posting a sixth place overall finish in 2016, seventh in 2017 and a second-place ranking when the season ended in 2020 due to COVID-19.
2022 was truly the time to shine for GCHS, however, as the unit earned SCGC Bronze Medalist honors in the SRAA class and won the Tennessee State Championship.
In addition to Huckaby, Haley Santilli has served as the team’s winter guard director since 2019, writing drill, choreography and flag and rifle work. Olivia Byrum, member of IRA Gold medalist group “Southern Roots”, also helped assist with this year’s squad.
“I am extremely proud of these ladies and all of their hard work,” Huckaby said. “They have improved every step of the way and finally put everything together this year.”
—Staff Reports
