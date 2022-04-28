The 2022 Giles County High School Winter Guard celebrates a strong showing, capped by a state championship performance. Those in attendance include (front row, from left) Guard Director Haley Santilli, Jayda Pierce, Haley Jones, Hayden Scott, Haly Daly, Band Director Erinn Huckaby (back row) Brianna Russell, Jade Alexander, Rose Thompson, Aundrea Perry and Sarah Beck. Submitted