All former and current Giles County High School women’s basketball players are invited to a special luncheon to remember and celebrate a rich history of women’s basketball at GCHS.
Special recognition will be given to players of coach Billy Mayfield’s 1969, 1970 and 1971 teams.
Graduating senior Hanna Hill will also be honored for her outstanding high school accomplishments.
Join us from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, for lunch at The Mule Barn in Pulaski. Tickets are $12; call 865-924-2665 to purchase.
