For the first time in many years, Major division Little League All-Star baseball will return to historic Exchange Park as Giles County Little League recently announced its own unique format for postseason play.
The event is a week-long celebration of youth baseball in Giles County and will pit two teams of 10 players against each other in a dramatic, best-of-seven series.
Additionally, all of the games will be broadcast on Pulaski Citizen Live.
A departure from sending a team from Giles County off to district or regional tournaments, this year’s event is designed to keep talent closer to home and showcase their skills in front of local parents, friends, family and fans.
“We kind of started thinking about how could we give these kids a unique and exciting experience for their All-Star season and also find a way to extend our regular season so all of our kids in the league could play more baseball,” GCLL President Jimmy Lee Davis said. “And we started thinking that hosting our own event right here at Exchange Park might be the best option to make both of those things happen.”
GCLL also hopes for an uptick in local buy-in amongst parents and players alike, with many bowing out of All-Star season in years past due to vacation or other travel ball team commitments.
Fielding competitive teams has also been a challenge in recent years as GCLL continues to grow after transitioning from the Cal Ripken Baseball association several years ago.
“Our postseason teams have struggled to compete with the much larger leagues within our district these last few years,” Davis said. “This event just seems like an all-around better fit for where we currently are as a league.”
The week-long event is set to begin Monday, June 12, with a skills competition where the two teams will face off in various challenges and events.
Relay races, fielding drills and a home run derby are among several of the events set to be held.
And while Monday night is all about having fun and showcasing talent, there is a competitive element to the festivities — home-field advantage for the seven-game series.
The series begins the following night, June 13, with a doubleheader set to begin at 5:45 p.m. Doubleheaders are also set for Thursday, June 15, and Friday, June 16, at the same times.
Should a seventh and deciding game be necessary, it will be held Monday, June 19.
In addition to showcasing local talent to the community, the event will also serve as an opportunity for local fans and citizens to visit Exchange Park and see the upgrades — both current and planned — after the league received more than $70,000 from the WKSR Community Radio Auction this year.
“GCLL was so very thankful to our community for their support during the radio auction,” Davis said. “We have already completed several major projects, highlighted by a complete remodel of the press box for our second field and clubhouse. We also installed new security cameras, number coded locks for all doors and upgraded kitchen appliances in the concession stand. We still have several other big projects in the works. This park was in desperate need of renovations, and we were so very fortunate to have the community rally behind us.”
The league recently announced the All-Star rosters and those teams will be featured in an upcoming story in next week’s edition of the PULASKI CITIZEN.
A full broadcast schedule for Pulaski Citizen Live’s coverage will also be announced in the days leading up to the event.
