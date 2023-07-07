LL Baseball coach pitch national web.jpg

Submitted

The Giles County Little League Baseball Coach Pitch National All Stars take the Summer All-Star Classic Championship at Exchange Park. The National All Stars are (from left) Jace Williams, Knox Chapman, Eli Gann, Reed Augustine, Austin Wells, Kason Lawhorne, Cooper Doggett, Jack Osborne, Huckleberry Olson, Conner Richardson and Marshall Loveless. 

 

coach pitch american web.jpg

Submitted

The Giles County Little League Baseball Coach Pitch American League All Stars are (from left) Bryson Brindley, Emmitt Adams, Lincoln Lanier, Coy Blair, Easton Hollis, Kayden Brown, Lynox Coleman, Colton Stout, Easton Rose, Conner McCartney, Nate Storm and Cash Galloway.   

Tags

Load comments