The reigning NAIA national champion UT Southern Women’s Soccer team recently added some local flavor to its 2023 roster with the addition of Giles County native Scout Speer.
Speer officially signed with the Firehawks during a ceremony held at Colonial Hall in late May.
Speer joins a Firehawk program that is coming off of a 23-1 season which culminated in its third national championship.
A speedy midfielder, Speer is expected to contribute immediately for a Firehawk program that scored 131 goals in 24 matches.
“Scout has captained her high school team to a state championship and led her junior college squad to a regional championship,” Firehawks head coach Will Austin said. “She has consistently been one of the top players in the Tennessee junior college soccer for the past two years.”
A Giles County native, Speer finished her prep career at Battleground Academy where she guided the Wildcats to the 2019 Division II Class A state
title.
After graduation, Speer enrolled at Columbia State Community College, helping the upstart Chargers to success as they continue to build their program, which began in 2018.
“Scout is comfortably playing anywhere on the pitch and her high character fits perfectly in line with our values as a program,” Austin said. “I am confident she will be a tremendous addition to our returning national championship squad.”
