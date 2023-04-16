IMG-1420 web.jpg

Several Giles County citizens participating in the Oak Barrel Half Marathon April 1 in Lynchburg include (from left) Wade Neely, Tish Lochridge (kneeling) Terra Burm, Sylvia Harrison, Kelly Woodard, Jay Harrison, Ashley Huff, Jason Doggett, Joe Young, Sam Garner (not pictured) Jim Tompkins, Chris Tompkins, Tracy Porterfield, David Lake and Steve Miller.  Submitted

Several Giles County citizens took to the roads of Lynchburg on April 1 for the Oak Barrel Half Marathon.

Nearly 20 runners from the area participated in the 13.1 mile trek through the hills of Moore County.

Tags

Load comments