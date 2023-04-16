Several Giles County citizens participating in the Oak Barrel Half Marathon April 1 in Lynchburg include (from left) Wade Neely, Tish Lochridge (kneeling) Terra Burm, Sylvia Harrison, Kelly Woodard, Jay Harrison, Ashley Huff, Jason Doggett, Joe Young, Sam Garner (not pictured) Jim Tompkins, Chris Tompkins, Tracy Porterfield, David Lake and Steve Miller. Submitted