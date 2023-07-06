Youth softball season has concluded play for the 2023 season. Results from games throughout this year’s season are listed below and will continue in future editions of the PULASKI CITIZEN.
April 4
Prep
BDS 17
FNB 6
Butcher Drafting plated six runs in the top of the first and added seven in the third.
For Butcher Drafting Service Emma Glover hit a homerun and a single. Zoe Kenslow hit a triple and double. Gavyn Morris hit a double and single. Lexi Willoughby, Aubrey Strickland and Ellie Major each hit singles.
For First National Joey Throgmorton hit a double. Mariya Franklin and Stori-Roux Holt each hit a single.
April 10
Prep
BDS 17
FNB 6
Butcher Drafting Service scored 14 runs in the first three innings to pick up the win.
For BDS Emma Glover hit a home run and a single. Zoe Kenslow hit a triple and a double. Gavyn Morris hit a double and single. Kennedy Whitworth and Londyn Potter each hit a double. Levi Willoughby, Aubry Strickland and Ellie Major each hit a single.
For First National Bank, Joey Throgmorton hit a double and Mariya Franklin and Stori-Roux Holt each hit singles.
Minor League
TFC 7
FRG 16
First Realty Group outscored The Fence Company 9-0 and maintained their lead through the end of the game.
For FRG, Daviany Tate hit a home run, double and a single. Falyn Tate, Cali McGill and Natalie Wall each hit a double and a single. Mia Jones, Avaiyah Reed, Elaina Turner, Karmyn Kimbrough, Rylie Watson and Josie McGeorge each hit singles.
For The Fence Company, Brantlee Rosson, Marlee Griffin and Kaidence Pipkins each hit a double and a single. Olivia White hit a double. Presley Harville, Lera Rankins, Alektra McClendon and Rylan Whitaker each hit a single
TOP 13
SRU 6
Temple of Praise led 7-6 after two innings and outscored Stumps R Us 6-0 over the final two innings.
For Temple of Praise, Neri Garrett hit a triple and a single. Victory Garrett hit a double and two singles. Kaitlyn Brumit, Ava Jimenez and Molly Handschug each hit a double and a single. Ada Doggett and Aurora Morgan each hit a single.
For Stumps R Us, Paxton Pope hit a triple and double. Ollie Barrow hit a triple and single. Ryleigh Grissom hit two doubles. Finlee Winborn hit a double and two singles. Averi Burchell hit a double and single. Hadley Nave and Marlana Rowe each hit two singles. Joycie Barrow hit a single.
April 11
Minor
FNB 4
BDS 10
Butcher Drafting led 10-4 by the end of the second and held on for the win.
For Butcher Drafting, Zoe Kinslow hit a triple. Emma Glover hit a double. Aubrey Strickland, Londyn Potter and Mackenzie Maggard each hit singles.
For First National Bank, Avi Saad hit a homerun. Joey Throgmorton and Kennessy Rivers each hit a single.
April 12
Minor
Nick’s 3
Haney 13
Haney Realty and Property Management led 13-1 after three and held Nick’s Grill to just two runs in the fifth.
For Haney Realty and Property Management, Serefina Solomon, Josie Burns and Amelia Patterson each hit a double and three triples. Jade Garrett hit four singles. Camden Chapman and Kenleigh Bledsoe each hit three singles. Kristen King and Lacey Pickett each hit two singles. Krymson Drake hit a single.
For Nick’s Grill, Charlie Calvin hit a double. Alliva Williams hit two singles. Kalin Wade, Mykah Parker, Jade Brodie, Destry Calvin and Stella Troglen each hit a single.
April 13
Prep
C&C 15
FNB 9
C&C Printing led 6-4 after one inning but First National Bank tied it up 9-9 after two. C&C plated six runs to end out the scoring in the third.
For C&C Printing, Hadley Vaughn hit a homerun. Mary Collins Butler hit a double and a single. Ana Shirey, Kadence Cox, Ella Baker, Abri Zibble and Raylynn Collins each hit singles.
For First National, Alyric Houston hit a double and single. Maniya Franklin, Avi Saad, Stori-Roux Holt and Joey Throgmorton each hit a single.
BPW 9
BDS 10
Butcher Drafting grabbed a 10-6 lead by the end of three, but Blueline Pressure Washing rallied for three runs in the fourth to end just one run short.
For Butcher Drafting, Kinleigh Kimbrough hit a double. Zoe Kinslow, Emma Glover, Lexi Willoughby and Kennedy Whitworth each hit singles.
For Blueline Pressure Washing, Skylar Sakowicz and Hannah Doggett each hit doubles. Emmersyn Bowen, Lilly Bates and Temperance Patton each hit a single.
Minor
TFC 3
TOP 10
Temple of Praise jumped out to a 6-0 lead and never looked back.
For Temple of Praise, Ada Doggett hit a homerun. Addison Willougby hit a triple, double and two singles. Ava Jimenez hit a double and two singles. Victory Garrett hit a double and a single. Neri Garrett and Kaitleyn Brumit each hit three singles. Aurora Morgan hit two singles. Brinley Rucker and Anna Leigh-Baker each hit a single.
For The Fence Company, Rylan Whitaker and Brantlee Rosson each hit a double and a single. Emmy Johnson hit two singles. Ruthie Johnson and Olivia White each hit a single.
April 14
Prep
C&C 7
BDS 11
Butcher Drafting led 7-4 after two innings and outscored C&C Printing 4-3 in the third to pull away.
Ellie Major hit a triple and a single. Emma Glover hit a triple. Zoe Winslow hit a double and single. Gavyn Morris hit a double. Kensleigh Kimbrough, Aubrey Strickland, Kennedy Whitworth and Levi Willoughby each hit a single.
For C&C Printing, Ana Shirey hit a double and a single. Raylynn Collins, Abigail Thompson, Kadence Cox and Layla Jones each hit a single.
April 17
Little
Roscelli 5
BOF 12
JoJo Tate and Harmony Garrett combined on the mound for Bank of Frankewing.
For Bank of Frankewing, Rachel Hunter his a homerun and triple. Jamira Archie hit a double. Tate and Kalyn Holt each hit a single.
April 20
Prep
BDS 15
BPW 6
Butcher Drafting built a 15-0 lead before giving up six runs in the bottom of the third.
For Butcher Drafting, Kensleigh Kimbrough hit two doubles. Zoe Kinslow hit three singles. Lexi Willoughby hit two singles. Emma Glover, Jessica Harris, Ellie Major, Gavyn Morris, Kennedy Whitworth and Londyn Potter each hit a single.
For Blueline Pressure Washing, Emmersyn Bowen hit a triple. Amiracle Gentry and Skylar Sakowicz each hit a double, and Savannah Goetz hit a single.
April 24
Little
BOF 9
Roscelli 2
Bank of Frankewing scored six runs in the top of the first and outscored Roscelli’s Market 3-2 the rest of the way.
JoJo Tate, Jamira Archie and Harmony Garrett handled mound duties for Bank of Frankewing and Carlee Baker pitched for Roscelli’s.
For Bank of Frankewing, Tate hit a homerun. Kalyn Holt hit a triple and single. Gracyn McNairy and Harmony Garrett each hit a double and a single. Archie hit two singles.
—Staff Reports
