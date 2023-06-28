Bank of Frankewing placed first in Giles County Softball Little League. Coaches are Richard Hill (left), Dwayne Tate and Cree Holt (right). Players are (front row, from left) Greyson Hill, Gracyn McNairy, Jamira Archie, Harmony Garrett, and Marissa Inman, (back row) Ella Mitchell, Ka’Lyn Holt, Josylan Tate, Cheyenne Wood, Rachel Hunter and Aniya Brooks. Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
First National Bank finishes second in Giles County Softball Little League with coaches Derek Hagan (left), Suzanne Griffin and Jeremy Morris (right). The players for FNB are (front row, from left) Aubrey Thorpe, Bryn Chapman, Karmyn Brooks, Presleigh Hood,(back row) Acacia Gardner, Campbell Philpot, Henli Griffin, Samaria Sizemore, Kaleah Mills and Piper Morris. Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
Roscelli’s Market places third in Giles County Softball Little League with coaches (back row, from left) Anna Borges, Eric Borges and John Roscelli. Players for Roscelli’s Market are (front row, from left) Harper Martin, Anzlee Grissom, Tyler Smith, Kailey Baker, Jenna Roscelli, Joslyn Smith, Carlee Baker, Lillie Grissom, (second row) Emmalee Borges, Emma Avalos and Kylie Autwell. Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
Reeves Drug Store places fourth in Giles County Softball’s Little League with coaches Daniel Knight (left) and Wayne Nummy (right). Players for Reeve’s Drug Store are (from left, front row) Ridge Francis, Riley Nummy, Skylah Ballentine, Saniyah Turner, (back row) Jaiyah Lockett, Jayden Averitt, Phelony Griffin and Mackenzie Jarrell, Sadori Patterson. Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen
