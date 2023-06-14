The Giles County softball team recently celebrated individual success as members received their hardware for the 2023 District 10-AA season.

Lady Bobcats Maddie White and Hope Murphy earn District 10-AA All-Tournament trophies for the 2023 season.   

Giles County softball standouts Morgen Sharp, Maddie White, Marie Bodily and Kenzie Tate brought home District 10-AA All-District hardware at the conclusion of the 2023 season.  

GCHS standout pitcher Gracie Pickett is named District 10-AA Pitcher of the Year. Pickett was the Lady Bobcats’ ace in the circle for a second-straight season.

 

