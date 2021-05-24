GCHS SB Gardner, Hendricks

Jada Gardner is named first team all-district while Kylie Hendricks (right) earns second team honors after their GCHS softball team won two games in the 12-AA Tournament before falling to Marshall County to face elimination last week.   Submitted

