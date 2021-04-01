You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lady Raiders Earn District, Region Accolades

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
All-Tournament 20-21 web.jpg

The District 10-A All-Tournament team representatives for the champion Lady Raiders are (from left): Sydney Shelton, Taylor Childress, Grayson Bailey, Ashley Davila and Lilly Baron. It was the second-straight district championship for the RHS program.   Submitted
All-Regional 20-21 web.jpg

Recognized on the all-region team for the Lady Raiders are (from left): Grayson Bailey, Jennyka Hewitt and Sydney McClure.   Submitted
All-District 20-21 web.jpg

Earning all-district honors for RHS soccer are (from left, front row): Lexy Waldran, Sydney McClure, (back row) Jesse Jennings and Grayson Bailey.   Submitted

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.