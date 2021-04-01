Lady Raiders Earn District, Region Accolades

The District 10-A All-Tournament team representatives for the champion Lady Raiders are (from left): Sydney Shelton, Taylor Childress, Grayson Bailey, Ashley Davila and Lilly Baron. It was the second-straight district championship for the RHS program. Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.