Local Takes Second at American Bird Dog Classic

Ray Rose of Pulaski and his dog Reba were among the top finishers recently in the American Bird Dog Classic held in Winchester. Rose and Reba finished second place in the two-day trial that included 30 dogs. Kneeling with their dogs, the top finishers in order are (from left): Don Milican and his dog Hope, Rose and Reba, Jeff Gamble, Don Hockett, Mark Chambliss and Pam Chambliss. Submitted