The National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) recently announced Martin Methodist Senior Athletic Director Jeff Bain as one of its national Athletics Director of the Year Award (ADOY) recipients.
Bain, in his 28th season with the Martin Methodist Athletic Department, earns the honor for the third time in his career, having taken home the honor in 2002 and 2008. Bain was one of 28 Athletic Directors across seven divisions (NCAA FBS, FCS, Division I-AAA, II, III, NAIA/Other Four-Year Institutions and Junior College/Community Colleges).
The ADOY Award highlights the efforts of athletics directors at all levels for their commitment and positive contributions to student-athletes, campuses and their surrounding communities.
“As we reflect upon all that has happened in our industry and in our world over the past year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to honor the dedication and passion that NACDA athletics directors have for their student-athletes, institutions and campus communities,” NACDA Chief Executive Officer Bob Vecchione said.
“It is the highest compliment one can achieve to be acknowledged for excellence by your peers,” Bain said. “I am very grateful to them for this honor. I can assure you that any recognition awarded to an athletic director is a sincere salute to their team of supporting staff, coaches and student-athletes.
“Our athletic department successes were many last year both within the competition venues and on campus. Our historic best are highest varsity GPA (3.14), highest percentage of wins (68%), most teams qualifying for the national tournaments (8), highest number of student/athletes winning conference players of the week honors (34) and we launched our Student/Athlete Academic Honor Society (Chi Alpha Sigma). This past academic year, 2019-20, was truly an amazing year. Thank you Team RedHawk for your desire and reflection of excellence, it is appreciated and acknowledged by many.”
During Bain’s 28 years at MMC, he has provided leadership in an array of firsts; including, Sports Hall of Fame; Intercollegiate Athletic Manual; East Campus Athletic Complex acquisition of land, 46 acres, including building of athletic venues; Student Athlete Advisory Committee; Student Athlete Enhancement Program (S.O.A.R) and Sport Management academic/intern program.
Bain launched seven intercollegiate sport teams in soccer, bowling, tennis, golf, competitive cheer, clay target and swimming during his tenure. In addition, his athletic programs have captured sixty (60) Athletic Conference Championships; as well, as four NAIA National Championships (Women’s Soccer: 2005 and 2007; Men’s Soccer: 2013; Competitive Cheer: 2016) and four SCTP Clay Target National Champions (2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019). Bain’s tenure has also included 95 Academic All-Americans and 59 Athletic All-Americans.
Bain’s leadership positions of national influence include the NAIA Region XI Management Committee, serving as Chair and presided on NAIA National Council (2001-2007); Board of Directors for the National Association of Collegiate Marketing Administrators (NACMA), including Past President (2009-10); Board of Directors National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), including Past President (2012-13); and elected to serve a four-year term on the prestigious NACDA Executive Committee of the National Association of Collegiate Director of Athletics (2015-2019).
Bain has been recognized by his peers 10 times for his campus and national leadership roles. NAIA Hall of Fame (2021); NACDA/NAIA Athletic Director of the Year (2015, 2008, and 2002); Southern States Athletic Conference Athletic Director of the Year (2014); and TranSouth Athletic Conference Athletic Director of the Year (2013, 2009, 2007, 2001, and 2000).
Bain will be recognized leading up to and in conjunction with the 2021 NACDA & Affiliates Virtual Convention, July 27-28.
—MMC Athletics
