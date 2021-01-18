After two standout conference performances, Martin Methodist Men’s Basketball guard Darrin Jenkins has been named the Mid-South Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, conference officials announced Jan. 11.
Jenkins, a senior from Hilton Head, S.C., helped guide the RedHawks (10-1, 6-1 MSC) to two home victories behind a 30-point performance in Jan. 7’s win versus Lindsey Wilson and a 21-point effort in a hard-fought contest versus Cumberland (Tenn.) Jan. 9.
The award is the first of Jenkins career and the first by a RedHawk this season.
On the season, Jenkins is second in scoring for the RedHawks, with double-digit efforts in 9-of-11 ballgames.
The 30-point effort in the win versus Lindsey Wilson was the most for Jenkins since a 38-point effort versus Blue Mountain (Miss.) Feb. 8, 2020.
On the season, Jenkins is averaging 19 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. The senior is second on the team in assists with 28 total helpers for an average 2.5 per game.
The RedHawks are in the midst of a great start in 2020-21, riding a five-game win streak since their lone loss at Shawnee State (Ohio) Dec. 10, 2020.
—MMC Athletics
