Martin Methodist Athletic Director Brandie Paul has officially announced the resignation of Men’s Soccer head coach Chris Leonardi, effective immediately.
Leonardi departs Martin Methodist to pursue a head coaching position at NCAA Division II institution Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala.
Leonardi spent nine seasons at Martin Methodist, with the last seven as the program’s head coach. Leonardi guided the RedHawks to a 67-50-10 overall record during his tenure as head coach, highlighted by an NAIA national tournament berth in 2019.
Prior to his tenure as head coach, Leonardi spent two seasons as the program’s assistant coach. Leonardi was the team’s chief assistant during the program’s NAIA national tournament title run in 2013.
“I appreciate the passion and enthusiasm that Coach Leonardi has always had for our men’s soccer program here at Martin Methodist,” Paul said. “He is a true competitor and will always instill that same competitiveness in his players. We wish him the absolute best at Spring Hill College -- in his words ‘his dream situation.’ We will begin working immediately to find Coach Leonardi’s replacement and continue to build upon the foundation which he laid for our program.”
“I will always be grateful for Martin Methodist College and (former Athletic Director) Jeff Bain who gave me the opportunity to coach at the college level,” Leonardi said. “The ‘RedHawk Family’ is a real thing and I can honestly say that it made the last nine years a great place to work. I am proud of the many student-athletes who graduated through our men’s soccer program as well as the many accomplishments on the soccer field. Martin Methodist College was home to both myself as well as my daughter, Lola. We are both sad to leave, but also excited about this new chapter ahead in our lives.”
A national search for Leonardi’s replacement will begin immediately. Applications are currently being accepted.
—MMC Athletics
