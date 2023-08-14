Main Street Media of Tennessee is proud to announce its first-ever high school football broadcast schedule beginning Thursday, Aug. 17 when LaVergne hosts West Creek.
The Main Street Media Thursday Game of the Week, presented by the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, will be broadcast live on the all-new Main Street Media Radio station (mainstreetmediaradio.com) as well as via Main Street Media TV. Main Street Media TV is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and through free Apple and Android mobile aps. Direct links to each week’s broadcast can also be found on various Main Street Media and local newspaper social media accounts.
“While we already produce more high school football coverage than any other media company in the state, our readers tell us they just can’t get enough,” said Dave Gould, president of Main Street Media of Tennessee. “We thought broadcasting a Thursday Game of the Week would be a great opportunity to increase and improve that coverage. We are looking forward to another exciting season of high school football.”
This year’s broadcast team will feature veteran announcers Wade Neely and Scott Stewart as they bring you the action from various schools in southern Middle Tennessee.
Neely, who is in his third year as sports editor of the Pulaski Citizen, boasts nearly 20 years of broadcast experience, serving primarily as the play-by-play voice of the Giles County Bobcats for the last 13 seasons. He has also handled play-by-play roles for entities such as the Ohio Valley Conference, the Sun Belt Conference, Middle Tennessee State University, Tennessee State University and UT Southern (formerly Martin Methodist College).
“I am thrilled to be on the headset for Main Street Media’s coverage of Thursday night football this season,” Neely said. “We have a really impressive schedule of games from schools all across our MSM footprint. High school football is a massive deal in the state of Tennessee and being able to bring our fans and listeners a big-time broadcast on a big-time stage is going to be a lot of fun.”
Stewart has been a member of the Pulaski Citizen staff for 27 years, currently serving as the 170-year old newspaper’s publisher. He has more than 25 years experience in various aspects of local radio, including broadcasting some of the most iconic games in GCHS and Richland athletics during that time. Stewart has filled both play-by-play and color analyst roles. A graduate of MTSU, Stewart has experience covering high school and college athletics for both broadcast and print media across Middle Tennessee and North Alabama.
“I’ve been working with Wade for years now in a lot of different areas, but we’ve done very little game broadcasting together, which is something I’m excited we’re going to get corrected this football season,” Stewart said. “Add to that the fact that we get to cover teams from across the Main Street Media coverage area, and my usual excitement for high school football has been stoked even more.”
Veteran Main Street Media producer Justin Kulick will serve as the third member of the broadcast team, handling all of the behind-the-scenes work as the show visits a different campus each week.
The schedule currently features eight games, beginning with this Thursday’s opener in Rutherford County.
Other games in the month of August include Shelbyville at Marshall County (Aug. 24) and Stratford at James Lawson (Aug. 31).
September clashes feature CPA at BGA (Sept. 14), Oakland at Siegel (Sept. 28).
The schedule in the month of October offers Ravenwood at Franklin (Oct. 5), Fairley at Overton (Oct. 19) and Brentwood Academy at MBA (Oct. 26).
“We believe we have a great schedule of games to cover this season,” Gould said. “Wade, Scott and Justin are going to make a great team and we are very grateful to the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and our other many sponsors for their support of our coverage.”
Pregame coverage begins each week at 6:45 p.m. with kickoff coming at 7 p.m.
— Main Street Media of Tennessee
