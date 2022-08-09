First-year Giles County boys’ basketball head coach Nick Campbell and the Bobcat basketball program recently held their first-ever summer basketball camp at Giles County High School in late July.
Close to 100 campers took to the hardwood at GCHS for the weeklong camp, which was geared toward the youth basketball community in Pulaski.
Fundamental skills, drills and lessons were all taught by Campbell and members of the Bobcat coaching staff and current members of the Bobcat basketball programs.
“Our first back-to-school camp was a big success,” Campbell said. “We are very appreciative of the kids that came out to work and get better at their game. We are extremely excited about the direction of basketball in our community and are looking forward to providing more camps and opportunities for the youth in our area.”
—Staff Reports
