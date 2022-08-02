Pulaski Citizen Live continues its coverage of area athletics this month with the platform’s first-ever fall sports broadcast schedule, including all Giles County and Richland high school football games and more.
Launched in January of this year, Pulaski Citizen Live will be your premier destination for football this fall, streaming worldwide via PulaskiCitizen.com and the Mixlr app.
“We’ve had a lot of fun bringing Giles County live basketball, baseball, softball and soccer games so far this year, and the excitement is building for our inaugural football season on Pulaski Citizen Live,” Citizen Media Publisher Scott Stewart said. “Thanks to our great sponsors, Pulaski Citizen Live has an unprecedented schedule lined up for you this fall. When you get a chance, tell these guys thank you for making it all possible.”
Pulaski Citizen Live’s fall coverage begins Tuesday, Aug. 9, with a middle school doubleheader, as Bridgeforth hosts Hardin County at 6 p.m. at Sam Davis Park and Richland Middle hosts Mt. Pleasant at 6:30 p.m. at Wayne Hobbs Stadium.
The South Giles Eagles will also be featured several times on Pulaski Citizen Live this season, as will selected middle school and high school varsity soccer contests.
For the first time in almost a decade, listeners will be able to tune in to both Giles County and Richland on Friday nights, with every game from both varsity teams set to be featured on PCL.
Veteran announcers Wade Neely and Chris Bledsoe will return to the airwaves as the broadcast team for all Giles County contests this season. Neely enters his 13th season as the “Voice of the Bobcats,” while Bledsoe returns as the Bobcats’ feature analyst for his fifth season.
Longtime Richland voices Mark Mize and Cody Derryberry are your PCL announcers for the Richland Raiders this season. Derryberry enters his ninth broadcast season, the vast majority coming as the lead play-by-play voice for the Raiders. Mize enters his seventh season of football broadcast coverage.
Jennifer Hawkins will provide additional color commentary and halftime content as the season continues for the Raiders.
Recent UT Southern graduates Bryce Hagan and Alex Lambert will also pick up announcing and commentary duties throughout the middle and high school seasons.
“Having experience, enthusiasm and knowledge in the booth has been the key to Pulaski Citizen Live’s success so far, and we’ve got all of that and more this fall,” Stewart said. “These guys are the heart and soul of PCL and you’ll see why real soon.”
The GCHS Bobcats are scheduled to open their season Friday, Aug. 19, when they host Lincoln County at Sam Davis Park.
Richland kicks off its 2022 campaign Thursday, Aug. 18, when the Raiders host rival Cornersville in the Battle of Buford Station.
Get the latest Pulaski Citizen Live updates on the Pulaski Citizen Sports Page on Facebook and Twitter, as well as scheduling each week in the Pulaski Citizen and online at PulaskiCitizen.com.
Pulaski Citizen Live is one facet of Citizen Media, which combines the tradition of the Pulaski Citizen with the digital power of PulaskiCitizen.com, Pulaski Citizen Live and their social media presence to provide Giles County focused information and entertainment across multiple platforms.
—Staff Reports
