Richland soccer stars Hudson Dickey, Knox Ellis, Matthew Coker and Landon Hawkins celebrate their District 10-A All-District honors at the Raiders’ banquet earlier this month. Daniel Hewitt (not pictured) was named as the league’s MVP.
RHS’ Reed Calahan, Luke Eslick, MVP Landon Hawkins, Thomas Robertson, Ty MCormack and Golden Glove winner AJ Bates earn District 10-A All-Tournament hardware. Daniel Hewitt and Easton Hewitt (not pictured) were also named to the league’s All-Tournament team.
