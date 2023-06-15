unnamed-1 web.jpg

Jennifer Hawkins / Pulaski Citizen

Richland soccer stars Hudson Dickey, Knox Ellis, Matthew Coker and Landon Hawkins celebrate their District 10-A All-District honors at the Raiders’ banquet earlier this month. Daniel Hewitt (not pictured) was named as the league’s MVP.

unnamed web.jpg

Jennifer Hawkins / Pulaski Citizen

RHS’ Reed Calahan, Luke Eslick, MVP Landon Hawkins, Thomas Robertson, Ty MCormack and Golden Glove winner AJ Bates earn District 10-A All-Tournament hardware. Daniel Hewitt and Easton Hewitt (not pictured) were also named to the league’s All-Tournament team.

