Five players on the Richland and Giles County football teams recently earned All-State recognition for their talents on the gridiron this past season.
Three Raiders, Ethan Workman, Chandler Thomason and Tyler Montero were named All-State by the Tennessee Football Coaches Association (TnFCA).
Giles County kicker Chase Cardin and Richland defensive back Jayden Pryor were named All-State by the Tennessee Sportswriters Association (TSWA).
Both organizations released their All-State lists earlier this month.
Workman, a senior athlete selection for the Raiders, combined for 2,000-plus yards of total yardage as a rusher, receiver and return specialist for RHS this season. Workman accounted for exactly 30 touchdowns on the year.
Thomason, a senior offensive lineman, anchored the Raider front that averaged 34.6 points per ballgame offensively this season. Thomason graded at 77 percent this season for the Raiders and played every position along the line at some point during his four-and-a-half seasons in a RHS uniform.
Montero, a junior defensive lineman, wreaked havoc up front for the Raider defense this season. Montero made 63 tackles on the season and notched four sacks.
Pryor earned his nod after a stellar season that saw the sophomore snag 7 interceptions. Pryor also made 42 tackles in the secondary for the Raiders.
Cardin, a junior, had one of the best kicking seasons in Giles County history. Cardin connected on 5-of-7 field goal attempts, including kicks from 45, 47 and a school-record 51 yards. Cardin was 54-of-57 on extra-point attempts and booted 47 touchbacks on kickoff duties.
The All-State selections capped two of the better seasons in school history. Richland finished runner-up in Region 5-AA and posted an 8-3 record. RHS hosted its first playoff game since 1990.
Giles County went 10-4 in 2022 and won its second straight Region 4-AAA title. The Bobcats advanced to the 3A semifinals for a second-straight season, falling to eventual 3A champ Alcoa.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.