Richland quarterback Bryce Miller rushes to his left during the first half of last Friday's victory.   Chandler Harmon / Pulaski Citizen

Both Richland and Giles County were featured in the latest Associated Press Tennessee high school football rankings, the organization announced Monday afternoon. 

Giles County (0-2) slid three spots to No. 8 in the Class 3A poll. 

The Bobcats have yet to win a game, but two close losses came at the hands of teams ranked in the Top 10 of higher classifications.

GCHS fell 35-34 to Page (No. 5 Class 5A) in Week 1 and then suffered a 34-28 loss at Hardin County (No. 6 Class 4A) last Friday.

X'Zorion Randolph bursts through a huge hole paved by the Bobcat offensive line in last night's loss to Hardin County.   Scott Stewart / Pulaski Citizen

The Bobcats are set to meet another team featured in the poll this week when they meet Fayetteville (0-2), which is currently receiving votes in the Class 2A poll.

Richland (1-1) picked up a 23-15 victory last Friday versus Cascade for its first win of the season. 

The Raiders received two votes in this week’s Class 1A poll. They will host their third-straight game this week when they welcome Wayne County (1-1) to Wayne Hobbs Memorial Stadium. 

Class 3A

School                                               Record Points Prv

1. Alcoa (21)                                         2-0    210    1

2. East Nashville                                     2-0    181    2

3. Gatlinburg-Pittman                             2-0    168    3

4. Dyersburg                                          2-0    152    4

5. Covington                                         1-1    89     6

6. Meigs County                                      2-0    69     T10

7. Chuckey-Doak                                     2-0    65     T10

8. Giles County                                       0-2    61     5

9. Kingston                                          2-0    35     NR

10. Watertown                                        2-0    30     NR

Others receiving votes: Sweetwater 29. Sequatchie County 24. White House-Heritage 15. Pigeon Forge 8. Westview 7. Tyner Academy 6. Bolivar Central 4. McMinn Central 2. 

Class 1A

School                       Record Points Prv

1. South Pittsburg (8)  2-0    194    2

2. Dresden (8)             2-0    188    3

3. McKenzie (5)          1-1    154    1

4. Coalfield                  2-0    149    4

5. Whitwell                  2-0    105    5

6. Moore County         2-0    86     T9

7. Sale Creek               2-0    70     T9

8. Union City           1-1    57     6

9. MASE           1-1    50     NR

10. Gordonsville         0-2    28     7  

Others receiving votes: Cloudland 27. Eagleville 11. Clay County 10. South Fulton 9. Oakdale 6. Gleason 3. Wayne County 3. Richland 2. Cornersville 2. West Carroll 1. — Staff Reports

