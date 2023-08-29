Both Richland and Giles County were featured in the latest Associated Press Tennessee high school football rankings, the organization announced Monday afternoon.
Giles County (0-2) slid three spots to No. 8 in the Class 3A poll.
The Bobcats have yet to win a game, but two close losses came at the hands of teams ranked in the Top 10 of higher classifications.
GCHS fell 35-34 to Page (No. 5 Class 5A) in Week 1 and then suffered a 34-28 loss at Hardin County (No. 6 Class 4A) last Friday.
The Bobcats are set to meet another team featured in the poll this week when they meet Fayetteville (0-2), which is currently receiving votes in the Class 2A poll.
Richland (1-1) picked up a 23-15 victory last Friday versus Cascade for its first win of the season.
The Raiders received two votes in this week’s Class 1A poll. They will host their third-straight game this week when they welcome Wayne County (1-1) to Wayne Hobbs Memorial Stadium.
Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. Alcoa (21) 2-0 210 1
2. East Nashville 2-0 181 2
3. Gatlinburg-Pittman 2-0 168 3
4. Dyersburg 2-0 152 4
5. Covington 1-1 89 6
6. Meigs County 2-0 69 T10
7. Chuckey-Doak 2-0 65 T10
8. Giles County 0-2 61 5
9. Kingston 2-0 35 NR
10. Watertown 2-0 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Sweetwater 29. Sequatchie County 24. White House-Heritage 15. Pigeon Forge 8. Westview 7. Tyner Academy 6. Bolivar Central 4. McMinn Central 2.
Class 1A
School Record Points Prv
1. South Pittsburg (8) 2-0 194 2
2. Dresden (8) 2-0 188 3
3. McKenzie (5) 1-1 154 1
4. Coalfield 2-0 149 4
5. Whitwell 2-0 105 5
6. Moore County 2-0 86 T9
7. Sale Creek 2-0 70 T9
8. Union City 1-1 57 6
9. MASE 1-1 50 NR
10. Gordonsville 0-2 28 7
Others receiving votes: Cloudland 27. Eagleville 11. Clay County 10. South Fulton 9. Oakdale 6. Gleason 3. Wayne County 3. Richland 2. Cornersville 2. West Carroll 1. — Staff Reports
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.