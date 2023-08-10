Raiders Host Mt. Pleasant in Preseason Clash Aug 10, 2023 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Richland freshman Aylin Kennedy snags a deep ball before racing to the endzone during a scrimmage versus Mt. Pleasant July 28. Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen Bryce Miller rifles a pass over the middle during Richland’s scrimmage versus Mt. Pleasant July 28. Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen Blane Woodard cuts upfield along the sideline in the Raiders’ preseason clash versus the Tigers. Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen Andrew Huff works along the sideline during a carry in RHS scrimmage versus the Mt. Pleasant Tigers. Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen Reed Calahan drops a Mt. Pleasant defender behind the line of scrimmage. Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Richland Rhs Nick Patterson Bryce Miller Reed Calahan Andrew Huff Aylin Kennedy Blane Woodard Raiders High School Football Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
