The Richland High School football team held strong early and ran rival Cornersville off the field in the second half of a season opening 31-20 victory at Wayne Hobbs Stadium last Thursday.
The victory was the Raiders’ first in the Battle of Buford Station rivalry since 2012 when Richland defeated Cornersville 63-34.
The Richland vs. Cornersville game was featured on Pulaski Citizen Live. The replay of the game can be found HERE.
Thursday night’s win was initially in doubt as an early turnover and a heavy dose of opposing running back Ben Franklin kept the Bulldogs on top for much of the first three quarters.
The Raiders opened the game with the football, but an interception and return gave the Bulldogs the ball inside the opponents’ 10-yard line. RHS had its best defensive series of the night, though, forcing a turnover on downs at the three-yard line to end the initial threat.
The Raiders picked up three first downs the following drive, but a blocked punt near midfield once again gave the opponent positive starting field position at the RHS 40.
This time, Cornersville took advantage, driving 40 yards in four plays capped by Franklin’s seven-yard rushing touchdown for a 7-0 lead with 3:29 remaining in the first quarter.
A long run by RHS running back Daniel Hewitt helped his team answer as his 45-yard scamper into the red zone set up a third down touchdown connection between quarterback Bryce Miller and receiver Ethan Workman. The 11-yard strike tied the score after kicker Colton Trimble put the extra point through the uprights near the end of the first quarter.
A long return by the Bulldogs’ Khi Canty continued the early trend of Cornersville starting drives inside opponents’ territory. On the final play of the first quarter, Cornersville quarterback Blaine Woodard placed a perfect pass into the arms of Kale Adcox for a 40-yard touchdown to lead 14-7.
The Raiders pulled back within one when a nine-play, 62-yard drive was capped by a seven-yard rushing touchdown from running back Andrew Huff. However, the extra point was blocked. An RHS fumble recovery and a Reed Calahan sack helped keep Cornersville off the scoreboard as the tally remained 14-13 at the half.
The Bulldogs once again struck first in the third quarter, coming out in the wildcat formation and daring the Raider defense to stop Franklin. The junior back carried the ball nine times on the 13-play scoring drive which was capped by a two-yard quarterback sneak for Woodard. Cornersville took a 20-13 lead after a missed extra point, but Franklin appeared to be hampered by an injury on the tail end of the drive.
The Raiders answered just three plays later when Miller found his favorite target, Workman, down the seam for a 62-yard passing score. A second extra point attempt appeared to be tipped, keeping the score at 20-19 in favor of Cornersville.
With Franklin out of the game, Cornersville turned to the aerial game, and safety Jayden Pryor pulled down an interception in opponents’ territory to give RHS a chance at its first lead of the night.
Richland implemented the wildcat formation with Workman taking snaps for the second drive of the night. The senior capped the 48-yard drive with a 16-yard rushing touchdown on third down. The two-point attempt was no good, but the Raiders took their first lead of the night, 25-20.
Franklin re-entered the game, but a poor snap on third down led to a 12-yard loss, forcing a Bulldog punt.
Workman put the game out of reach, taking snaps in the wildcat formation once again and piloting his team to 31-20 lead after scoring his fourth touchdown of the night on a 21-yard rush.
A Trimble interception gave RHS possession, and the Raiders entered the victory formation, taking a 31-20 rivalry win.
Workman was the star of the night, finishing with 202 yards of total offense on 20 touches with four touchdowns. The receiver caught five passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns while adding 90 yards on the ground with two touchdowns on 15 carries.
Miller put together a strong performance, finishing 7-of-14 passing for 127 yards including two touchdowns and one interception in his first game since undergoing offseason arm surgery. The junior also added 21 rushing yards on five carries.
Hewitt rushed for 67 yards on nine attempts. Huff chipped in 25 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Josh Workman rushed for six yards on three carries. Pryor pulled in a nine-yard reception, and Matthew Coker caught a six-yard pass as well.
For Cornersville, Franklin finished the night with 120 rushing yards and a touchdown on 21 attempts. Woodard finished 3-of-9 passing for 52 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The junior quarterback also rushed for 22 yards and a touchdown on six attempts.
Overall, the Raiders outgained Cornersville 307 to 211 yards on offense and also won the turnover battle three to one.
The Raiders will take a bye week in week two before returning to the gridiron to open region play at home against Summertown Sept. 2. Richland fell to the Eagles 15-10 in a thrilling road contest last season that came down to the final drive.
The Sept. 2 game will be featured on Pulaski Citizen Live via the Mixlr App and Mixlr.com.
