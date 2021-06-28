Martin Methodist Athletic Director Brandie Paul has officially announced Brian Davies as the newest Men’s Soccer head coach. Davies comes to Martin Methodist after a successful stint as head coach of the women’s soccer program at fellow NAIA institution Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tenn.
During his three seasons as head coach of the Phoenix, Davies amassed a 43-16-3 overall record. In 2017, his first season, Davies posted a 7-0 record and earned Mid-South Conference Coach of the Year honors.
“We are thrilled to have Coach Brian Davies join our staff as our new Men’s Soccer head coach,” Paul said. “Brian’s reputation and resume speak for themselves and his success in the Mid-South Conference is already evident. Coach Davies truly seemed like the perfect fit for our program as we prepare to take things to the next level. We look forward to welcoming him to campus and to our Men’s Soccer program in the coming days.”
During his time at Cumberland, Davies also produced several individual award winners, with 22 players receiving All-Conference honors. Five of his players at Cumberland went on to receive NAIA All-American recognition, while he also coached the league’s Player of the Year on two occasions.
In addition to success on the pitch, Davies has a reputation for producing quality student-athlete achievements in the classroom. Thanks to academic successes, Davies oversaw 32 All-Academic selections. 18 players went on to be named NAIA Scholar-Athletes – the top academic distinction within the NAIA.
“I would like to thank Brandie Paul, President Dr. Mark La Branche and the committee for giving me this great opportunity,” Davies said. “I am very excited to take over a very rich men’s soccer program and speak with the team as soon as possible. This is an exciting time to be a part of Martin Methodist as we transition to UT Southern later this summer. I cannot wait to get started and get to work with the staff members and get out and meet with the people in the community.”
Davies received his bachelor’s in Liberal Studies from Green Mountain College in Poultney, Vt. in 1996.
Davies earned First Team All-Mayflower Conference honors three seasons and was twice named All-American and NSCAA All-New England. He was inducted into the Green Mountain College Athletic Hall of Fame in 1996 and is the program’s all-time leading scorer.
Davies becomes just the fifth head coach in the school’s four-year institutional era, replacing Chris Leonardi, who departed for NCAA Division II institution Spring Hill College in May.
—MMC Athletics
