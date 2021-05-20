You have permission to edit this article.
RHS Girls’ Soccer Earns Academic Awards

Team Award web.jpg

For four consecutive years, the RHS soccer team is awarded the TSSAA Distinguished Scholastic Achievement Award for achieving a collective 3.5 GPA while actively participating in interscholastic athletics. Pictured are (from left, front row): Ashley Davila, Amaya Rosacia, Hailey Rosacia, Lillian Mitchell, Sydney Shelton  (middle row) Allie Sands, Arloha Rifkin, Taylor Childress, Lexy Waldran, Sydney McClure, Jesse Jennings, Lilly Baron, Sara Woodard  (back row) Dakota Childress, Lacey Reedy, Katelyn Hood, Virginia Witt, Grayson Bailey, Gabbi Alsup, Kaleigh McIntosh.   Submitted
Athlete Award web.jpg

Richland High School soccer players receive the TSSAA Student-Athlete Award of Merit for maintaining an individual GPA of 3.5 or above (from left, front row): Allie Sands, Lillian Mitchell, Sydney Shelton  (middle row) Lacey Reedy, Sydney McClure (Class of 2021 Valedictorian), Amaya Rosacia, Jesse Jennings  (back row) Arloha Rifkin, Katelyn Hood, Sara Woodard and Lilly Baron.   Submitted

