RHS Girls’ Soccer Earns Academic Awards

For four consecutive years, the RHS soccer team is awarded the TSSAA Distinguished Scholastic Achievement Award for achieving a collective 3.5 GPA while actively participating in interscholastic athletics. Pictured are (from left, front row): Ashley Davila, Amaya Rosacia, Hailey Rosacia, Lillian Mitchell, Sydney Shelton (middle row) Allie Sands, Arloha Rifkin, Taylor Childress, Lexy Waldran, Sydney McClure, Jesse Jennings, Lilly Baron, Sara Woodard (back row) Dakota Childress, Lacey Reedy, Katelyn Hood, Virginia Witt, Grayson Bailey, Gabbi Alsup, Kaleigh McIntosh. Submitted
