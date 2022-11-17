Senior member of the Richland cheerleading squad Kenlee Hall was recently selected to the 2022-23 Tennessee Cheerleading Coaches Association (TCCA) All-State cheerleading squad and was named TCCA Cheerleader of the Year.
Hall, the daughter of Chad and Beth Hall, was one of 40 finalists for the recognition, which was announced earlier this month. To be eligible, Hall was required to submit an application, a coach’s recommendation and a personal essay.
Finalists were then asked to conduct an interview and formal tryout.
Following the tryout, 22 TCCA All-State cheerleaders were selected based on academic performance, honors and achievements, community service, essay and scores from the interview and tryout.
Among the 22 recognized, Hall scored the highest and was named TCCA Cheerleader of the Year.
Hall received a plaque, jacket and a $500 scholarship from TCCA.
Hall, along with the rest of the all-state squad, were recently presented with a medal of recognition at the 2022 TSSAA State Cheerleading Championships at MTSU’s Murphy Center.
“This award for Kenlee is a total reward for the time, energy and effort she has dedicated to cheerleading over the past 18 years,” mother and Raiders cheer coach Beth Hall said. “Some of those hours she didn’t have a choice but rather had to attend practices with me. As soon as middle school cheer hit in fifth grade, it was her decision on how much she wanted to practice. Sixth grade brought on the opening of Premier Athletics Columbia and a new chapter of all star cheer. Most weeks since sixth grade, she has averaged 15-20 hours of practice and coaching.”
Hall becomes the second Richland recipient of TCCA’s top honor in its 15 years of existence, joining 2009 RHS alumna Shelby Hood.
Hall and the rest of the All-State Squad will be performing at the Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association East-West All-Star football game Dec. 9 at 7:00 p.m. at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville.
—Staff Reports
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.