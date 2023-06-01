RHS Softball All-District 1 web.png

Photo courtesy of Amy Bass

RHS Lady Raider standouts Gracie Braden, Maggie White, Katelyn Bass, Ava Shrader, Kristen Garner and Katie Garner receive their All-District honors after the 10-A tournament May 9.

Braden was named 10-A Co-MVP and Shrader was named the league’s Pitcher of the Year.

Bass and Shrader were also named to the 10-A All-Tournament team.

