RHS Lady Raider standouts Gracie Braden, Maggie White, Katelyn Bass, Ava Shrader, Kristen Garner and Katie Garner receive their All-District honors after the 10-A tournament May 9.
Braden was named 10-A Co-MVP and Shrader was named the league’s Pitcher of the Year.
Bass and Shrader were also named to the 10-A All-Tournament team.
