Richland senior Trey Luna receives recognition as the Raiders newest member of the 1,000 points scored club. Luna achieved the mark in the final game of last season, helping guide the Raiders to Murfreesboro and the Class A state tournament. Luna received his honor prior to tipoff of the Raiders contest versus Mt. Pleasant on Friday, Dec. 17.
Richland Honors 1,000 Point Scorer
