370243745_814213740196776_788042263278722743_n web.jpg

Noah Moss boots a kick deep for the Junior Raiders in their matchup last week versus Wayne County.   Photo courtesy of Katelyn Bass

Richland Middle School suffered a 46-14 loss at Wayne County on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

370269922_1026482258362988_7765870092506184394_n web.jpg

Trey Lockett busts through a hole in Richland Middle School’s loss Aug. 22 at Wayne County.   Photo courtesy of Katelyn Bass

 

Load comments