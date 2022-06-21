After 20-plus seasons of morning and afternoon games, the opportunity for soccer under the lights at Rotary Soccer Park has become a reality thanks to the completion of a roughly $150,000 dollar light installation project, which concluded earlier this month.
Last December, the Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an appropriation to the Rotary Soccer Complex Oversight Committee and the Giles County Soccer Association of up to $175,000 to assist with lighting the fields at the park, which has been in operation since 2008.
“We are so gracious to the City of Pulaski and Mayor Pat Ford and the city aldermen for allocating money to see improvements out at Rotary Soccer Park,” RSCOC President Matthew Orgeron said. “This is something that will be extremely beneficial to our entire soccer community. The youngest athletes all the way to the high school level will benefit from the completion of the light installation.”
A communal effort between RSCOC, the GCSA and the City of Pulaski, the project will immediately reduce wear and tear on the playing surface at Sam Davis Park.
Musco Lighting, which has installed numerous lighting projects at athletic fields in and around Giles County, handled the project.
The project closed on June 9 with the inaugural matches under the lights held that weekend. Another 3-on-3 youth tournament is scheduled to be held in late July.
The lights offer a new opportunity for the GCHS Lady Bobcats, who were reduced to morning and afternoon matches, often played in much warmer temperatures in August and September.
Additionally, the lights mean a change of venue for the Bobcat boys’ soccer program, which has competed at Sam Davis Park for the last 20-plus years.
Local middle schools also utilize the field, with matches predominantly played in the afternoon, but the lights can now be turned on to provide increased visibility on days which cloud cover is a concern.
Because the project was designed specifically with soccer in mind, the lights were positioned to shine directly on the field, further increasing efficiency and visibility at the park.
“We are forever grateful to the City of Pulaski Parks and Recreation Department for allowing us to play our boys’ matches at Sam Davis Park,” Orgeron, who also coaches both the GCHS soccer squads said. “It was a blessing to utilize their facility, but being able to play our matches under the lights on a soccer-specific playing surface is a game changer. And our ladies and younger teams can now have increased flexibility in terms of scheduling and dealing with the heat in those late summer months.”
The completion of the light installation at Rotary Soccer Park is a big win for everyone involved,” Ford said. “The city council recognized a need and saw the importance of this upgrade to our local soccer park.”
“We are excited about the completion of this project and look forward to many matches being played under the lights out at Rotary Soccer Park.”
In addition to the opportunities for high school competition, the field now may be utilized for travel tournaments, which should lead to increased tourism dollars for Giles County.
“Being able to hold multi-day and now multi-night tournaments at Rotary Park is a big win for Giles County,” RSCOC’s Scott Newton said. “When teams come in from out of town, we see an uptick in business for restaurants, hotels, gas stations and overall tourism dollars for our community. That’s a nice little added benefit to say the least.”
