Four Giles County football players received state-wide recognition as the calendar flipped to 2022.
Amarion Sizemore, Chaye McElroy, Alden Staggs and Travonne Dangerfield were named to the Tennessee Football Coaches Association (TnFCA) All-State teams in Class 3A.
After guiding Giles County to a 12-1 record and its first state semifinal berth since 2013, the foursome were recognized for their individual achievements by one of Tennessee's two major All-State teams.
Sizemore, a senior wide receiver, led the Bobcats in receptions (42), receiving yardage (680) and touchdowns (7). Also, the team’s top punt returner, Sizemore finished third on the team in total yardage with 886 cumulative yards.
McElroy, a senior running back, served as the Bobcats rusher in 2021, racking up 1,366 yards on the ground and scoring 20 touchdowns. McElroy finished with 100-plus yards in seven games this season, and could have potentially had more if not for resting in the second half of several lopsided Bobcat victories.
On the defensive side of the ball, Staggs, a senior lineman, was one of the team’s top defensive forces in 2021. Staggs finished the year with 71 tackles across 11 games and led the Bobcats with six sacks and 12 quarterback hurries. Staggs also forced two fumbles on the season.
Dangerfield, a junior defensive back, was one of the Bobcats premier cornerbacks this past season. Dangerfield had six pass breakups on the year, including two disruptions in the Bobcats quarterfinal win versus a pass-happy Loudon offense. Dangerfield tied for the team lead with two interceptions.
The TnFCA team is one of two major All-State teams in Tennessee, with the other, the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) team, still to be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.