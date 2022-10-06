“After all is said and done, more is said than done.”
An old saying that’s true when talking about sports at this time.
Vols
In the case of the Tennessee Volunteers football team, there has been a lot said. And at 4-0, a victory over Florida and ranked Number 8 in the Nation, a lot done. However, now for the rest of the story.
A trip to LSU to win there is going to be tough, and for sure the defense has to play much better. It’s possible for the Vols to go 5-0, getting ready for the showdown with Number 1 Alabama and Number 2 Georgia. These games are going to take a lot of getting the job done.
Titans
How about the Tennessee Titans? A lot said, very little done. Frankly, the Titans are not very good. And I am not sure that will change.
They have the best running back in the NFL with Derrick Henry, but one of the worst offensive lines.
Nevertheless, they are 2-2 and are currently 1st in the AFC South, by the skin of their teeth.
Braves
The Atlanta Braves are headed to the playoffs and have a shot to repeat as World Champs. It won’t be a shoe-in, with the New York Mets thinking it’s their year — a lot said. I don’t think the Mets will win the World Series because the Braves swept a three-game series this weekend and now hold a two-game league in the National League East, over the Mets.
Bobcats
The Giles County Bobcat football team is 4-2, 2-0 in region play. Not bad for a rebuilding year, both losses to undefeated 5A schools. They still have a tough road to make it all the way. However, never count a coach O’Connor team out.
They are always there, playing in the state playoffs, and will be there this season. Still have a lot to get done though, starting with Columbia Central this Friday.
Raiders
The Richland Raiders? A lot said and a whole lot done. Coach Patterson has this team believing in the program, and they have a good chance to make it to the playoffs.
Best crowd in years was at Wayne Hobbs Stadium last Friday night. After falling behind 21-0 in the first quarter, the Raiders fought back but lost, 38-28 to Mt. Pleasant.
They are now 5-1 and will visit Collinwood this Friday night.
William McElroy Scholarship
There are a couple of fund-raisers coming up Oct. 21 and Oct. 29 for the William McElroy Scholarship. The Giles County High Class of 1980 is heading up the scholarship drive.
“Right now, we have $2,2025 raised so far and two fund-raisers planned this month,” scholarship committee member Marc Norwood said.
On Friday, Oct. 21, there will be a Kettle Corn sale at Bull Market, sponsored by the Class of 1980.
On Saturday, Oct. 29, Chris Edgmon is donating beef for burger plates to be sold at Village Square.
McElroy was the state winner in the 100-yard dash and the 220-yard dash. He was an outstanding athlete in football and track for the Giles County High Bobcats.
Scholarship committee members are Margaret McElroy, Norwood, Edgmon, Wiley Allen, Tyrone Ingram, Scherica Holt, Carman Brown and James McElroy. For more information or to make a donation, contact any member of the scholarship committee Or mail donations to: First National Bank, Attn: Melinda Toone, William Ernest McElroy Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 289, Pulaski, TN 38478.
