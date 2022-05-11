Members of the UT Southern Athletic Department present winners with their gold, silver and bronze medals during last Thursday’s Special Olympics Giles County event. The event marked the first time that Giles County competed under its own umbrella — Area 34 — after previously sharing distinction with Marshall County. The event also marked the first in-person competition after last year’s ceremonies were held virtually. 14 athletes from last Thursday’s event will now compete at the state level, with the Summer Games set to be held May 20-21 at Lipscomb University in Nashville. Wade Neely / Pulaski Citizen
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.