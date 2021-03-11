Unfortunately, like many other things, the COVID-19 pandemic kept Giles County from having their Special Olympics 2020 Spring Games, but they are not going to let that stop them this year.
Special Olympics is going virtual with the Special Olympics Giles County Virtual Spring Games 2021. In-person practice and competition with Special Olympics are not currently able to happen, but athletes can still have fun virtually at their homes. Special Olympic athletes may practice and compete with others in their household.
Melinda Lance, Special Olympics coach for Giles County, wants to encourage all athletes and Unified Partners to register today for a fun-filled time of training, competition and recognition.
According to Special Olympics guidelines, to be eligible to participate in Special Olympics, you must be at least 8 years old and identified by an agency or professional as having one of the following conditions: intellectual disabilities, cognitive delays as measured by formal assessment or significant learning or vocational problems due to cognitive delay that require or have required specially designed instruction. The Special Olympics Young Athletes program was created for children with intellectual disabilities ages 2 through 7.
“For Special Olympics Giles County Virtual Spring Games, we will be including ages 3 and up enrolled in the Giles County School System, those ages 23 and up meeting the Special Olympics guidelines, as well as Unified Partners,” Lance said.
Unified Partners are individuals without intellectual disabilities who train and compete as a teammate alongside Special Olympics athletes.
“Opening Ceremonies will be held virtually on April 10 in our Facebook Group: Giles County Virtual Spring Games 2021 and on PES Energize Channel 3. We invite athletes to submit their photos and videos of themselves practicing and competing by April 22 to khood@martinmethodist.edu to be included in the Awards Night Video which will air on April 30,” Lance said.
While they will not be handing out traditional medals for the Virtual Spring Games, those who register and submit their scores on time will receive an email certificate and other fun incentives. An informational packet should have gone home with students last week. The Registration Deadline is 2 p.m. Thursday, March 18. The 10-day at home practice period will be April 2-11 with the Opening Ceremony video airing on Facebook and on PES Energize Channel 3 April 10. Athletes will compete at home April 12-21 and submit scores on or before 2 p.m. April 22. The Awards Night Video airing April 30 will be the conclusion of the Virtual Spring Games.
Any athlete needing more information or registration forms may email Melinda Lance, mlance@gcboe.us, or visit the Giles County Board of Education website, gcboe.us, and click on Parent Resources under the Special Education Department.
“Be sure to join our Facebook Group: Giles County Virtual Spring Games 2021 to stay up-to-date on everything involving our Virtual Spring Games, as well as see our Opening Ceremony and Awards Night Videos,” Lance said.
—Special Olympics Giles County
