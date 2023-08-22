Special Olympics Giles County invites anyone interested in being a coach, volunteer, or unified partner to attend an informational meeting on Monday, August 28th at 6 p.m. at the Pulaski Recreation Center.

Coaches and volunteers are needed for various sports and events. 

Dedicated to promoting social inclusion through shared sports training and competition experiences, Unified Sports joins people with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team.

It was inspired by a simple principle: training together and playing together is a quick path to friendship and understanding.

Unified partners can be ages eight and up. For more information please email area34sogc@gmail.com.

366313013_283769537634012_5468406400922192930_n.jpg

