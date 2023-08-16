The Southern States Athletic Conference announced its preseason polls for men and women’s soccer and volleyball last week with three UT Southern squads learning their placements.
Women’s Soccer Ranked Second
The perennial powerhouse Firehawk women’s soccer program was voted second in this year’s conference poll, finishing five points behind longtime rival William Carey (Miss.) for the top spot.
The Firehawks received 3-of-11 first-place votes in the poll and were 10 points ahead of third-place Life (Ga.). Middle Georgia State and Mobile (Ala.) rounded out the top five.
UTS posted a 16-5-3 record in 2022 and advanced to the NAIA national tournament’s final site for a seventh-straight season under head coach Will Austin.
The Firehawks open this year’s season Saturday versus Pikeville (Ky.).
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Grissom Pitch.
Men’s Soccer Voted Fifth
The UT Southern men’s soccer squad was projected to finish fifth in this year’s conference poll under interim head coach Bret Boylan.
UTS received 76 points in the poll, finishing behind Mobile (Ala.), Dalton State (Ga.), William Carey (Miss.) and Life (Ga.).
The Firehawks enter 2023 on the heels of winning the Mid-South Conference’s regular-season title a year ago, posting a 13-4-1 overall record and 7-2-1 conference mark.
UT Southern returns a considerable chunk of its 2022 roster, but third-year head coach Brian Davies resigned earlier this month with Boylan sliding in as interim head coach for the 2023 campaign.
The Firehawks head to Tennessee Wesleyan Thursday for their season opener.
Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
Volleyball Checks in at No. 7
After spending the last three seasons in the Mid-South Conference, the Firehawks were voted to finish seventh in the SSAC this season under first-year head coach Janay Yancey.
In just their fifth season as a program, Blue Mountain (Miss.) was voted as the 2023 SSAC favorite. The Toppers received all 11 first-place votes to edge Loyola (La.) at the top of the poll.
Mobile (Ala.), William Carey (Miss.), Life (Ga.) and Faulkner (Ala.) were voted third through sixth, respectively.
UTS posted a 13-21 last season and went just 4-11 in the ultra-competitive MSC.
The Firehawks and former head coach Jackson Lenoir parted ways this offseason, paving the way for Yancey, a Columbia, Tenn., native, to take the reins of the program.
The Firehawks begin their season this week with four matches at the University of the Cumberlands Classic in Williamsburg, Ky.
The Firehawks will meet Union (Ky.), Indiana Southeast, Bryan (Tenn.) and Ohio Christian in the two-day event which begins Friday.
—Staff Reports
