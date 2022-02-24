Former Giles County Lady Bobcat and University of Tennessee Southern standout Taylor McNairy was named Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year, the league announced.
McNairy, a five-year starter for Martin Methodist College and the University of Tennessee Southern, closed her collegiate career earlier this week when the Firehawks were eliminated in the first round of the Mid-South conference tournament.
McNairy, always known for her tenacious defense, finished 2021-22 with 55 steals across 29 contests for an average of 1.9 steals per ballgame.
“Taylor is one of the absolute best defenders in our league,” Firehawks fourth-year head coach Billy Evans said. “She competes harder than any player I have ever seen. This is a true honor for one of the great players I have ever had the opportunity to coach.”
After starring at Giles County alongside eventual UTS teammate Erin Freeman, McNairy made the most of college career, appeared in 145 career contests and scored 793 points.
"Taylor was truly a special player for us," Lady Bobcats head coach Missy Harper said. "Her defensive effort was always 110 percent. She plays at full speed every single play, every single night."
As a fifth-year senior due to a COVID-19 waiver, McNairy averaged a career-best 9.2 points per game this season for the Firehawks.
But McNairy showed her true prowess on the defensive end of the floor, notching 238 career steals to the tune of a 1.6 steals per game average.
In addition to the DPOY honor, McNairy was also named Honorable Mention to the league’s All-Conference team. Teammate Faith Sherrow was voted First Team All-MSC.
“I am tremendously proud of Taylor and Faith for these individual accolades,” Evans said. “Those two kids represented our team and university very well this season and throughout their careers. To see them recognized is a great honor.”
