This week's high school sports events in Giles County:
Monday, March 27:
RHS Baseball defeated Hampshire, 14-2
RHS Softball defeated Hickman County, 10-0
GCHS Baseball defeated Mt. Pleasant, 4-1
GCHS Soccer defeated Fayetteville, 5-1
Tuesday, March 28:
GCHS Softball defeated Loretto, 10-0
Richland Soccer defeated Culleoka, 8-1
RHS Baseball defeated Hampshire, 16-3
GCHS Baseball defeated Mt. Pleasant, 10-2
Thursday, March 30:
GCHS Softball at Lewis County, 5 p.m.
GCHS Baseball at Collinwood, 6 p.m.
Richland Softball vs. Culleoka, 6 p.m.
Friday, March 31:
GCHS Baseball vs. West Limestone (Ala.), 5 p.m.
GCHS Soccer at Lawrence County, 6 p.m.
Richland Softball at Lewis County, 6 p.m.
GCHS Softball at Moore County, 6 p.m.
