Dre Daly dribbles along the sideline in GCHS' victory versus Fayetteville on March 27.   Mark Mize / Pulaski Citizen

This week's high school sports events in Giles County:

Monday, March 27:

RHS Baseball defeated Hampshire, 14-2

RHS Softball defeated Hickman County, 10-0

GCHS Baseball defeated Mt. Pleasant, 4-1

GCHS Soccer defeated Fayetteville, 5-1

Tuesday, March 28:

GCHS Softball defeated Loretto, 10-0

Richland Soccer defeated Culleoka, 8-1

RHS Baseball defeated Hampshire, 16-3

GCHS Baseball defeated Mt. Pleasant, 10-2

 

Thursday, March 30:

GCHS Softball at Lewis County, 5 p.m.

GCHS Baseball at Collinwood, 6 p.m.

Richland Softball vs. Culleoka, 6 p.m.

Friday, March 31:

GCHS Baseball vs. West Limestone (Ala.), 5 p.m.

GCHS Soccer at Lawrence County, 6 p.m.

Richland Softball at Lewis County, 6 p.m. 

GCHS Softball at Moore County, 6 p.m.

