Ardmore's Tavien Cannon eludes a would-be tackler and cuts upfield in the first half of last Friday's loss to West Limestone.   Ron Mayes / Pulaski Citizen

Ardmore battled into the second half, but came up empty versus rival West Limestone in a 16-7 season-opening loss at Cooper Field last Friday.

The Tigers (0-1) got off to a shaky start offensively and never recovered, turning the ball twice on their first two possessions of the night.

West Limestone capitalized with two rushing touchdowns from senior Easton Smith as the Wildcats led 14-0 at halftime.

The Tigers clawed their way back into the game in the third quarter when Peyton Gatlin found Skyler Jean for a 54-yard touchdown. The extra point made the contest 14-7.

Ardmore's Peyton Hargrove makes a snag in last Friday's loss to West Limestone.   Ron Mayes / Pulaski Citizen

But the Tigers never had another offensive answer and gave up a second-half safety to fall 16-7.

The Tigers return to action Friday at West Morgan (1-0). The Rebels defeated the Tigers 49-0 in last season’s meeting in Ardmore. — Staff Reports

