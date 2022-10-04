Fairview jumped on Ardmore early Friday, building a first half lead that the Tigers could not overcome.
Fairview’s (5-1) win vaulted the Aggies into lone possession of second place in Region 8-5A. Ardmore (3-3) holds down third place.
Fairview scored on touchdown runs of 46, 15 and 76 yards in the first quarter by Elijah Frost, then added a 15-yard touchdown run by Barrett York in the second quarter.
The Aggies led 28-0 at halftime.
Ardmore struck in the third quarter when quarterback Brayden Hillis hit Noah Stafford for a 49-yard score.
After Frost scored his fourth touchdown from 37 yards out, Hillis hit Stafford again, this time for a 50-yard touchdown to trail 35-12 going into the fourth.
Frost hit paydirt for the fifth time on a 12-yard run to wrap up the scoring and win for the Aggies.
Ardmore got 119 yards rushing from Thomas Colston and 117 yards receiving from Stafford.
Frost had 338 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 20 carries.
Three of Ardmore’s four remaining regular season games will be on the road, including next week’s matchup against region foe West Point.
The Warriors (2-5,1-2) are coming off a 21-7 road region win over Lawrence County. Friday’s kickoff in Cullman is set for 7 p.m.
Ardmore is 2-1 in region play with three Region 8-5A games remaining. The Tigers will host Russellville on Oct. 14 and East Limestone on Oct. 21 before ending the regular season with a non-region contest at Florence Central.
— Staff Reports
