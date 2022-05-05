Online registration is underway for one of Giles County’s longest-running road races as the Trent Holt 5K is set to be held on Saturday, May 14, at Giles County High School.
The 12th annual event will benefit local community organizations and the Trent Holt Scholarship Fund.
Race day registration is also available, with registration and packet pickup scheduled for 7 a.m. on the day of the race.
Start time is set for 8 a.m. at the parking lot of Giles County High School.
Prices for the event are $20 for students 18 and under and $25 for adults.
For those who wish to support but not participate, t-shirts are available for $20 and long-sleeve shirts are available for $25.
More than 200 runners took part in last year’s event, which marked the return of the annual race to the spring after COVID-19 pushed the 2020 race to October.
For more information on the race, visit trentholt5k.itsyourrace.com.
— Staff Reports
