Giles County remained fourth in Class 3A in the latest edition of the Tennessee high school football Associated Press state rankings, the organization announced Monday afternoon.
The Bobcats (4-0) received 104 total points -- 17 points clear of former region rival East Nashville.
Alcoa remained first in the poll for a fourth-straight week. The Tornadoes (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season versus Class 6A powerhouse Maryville.
The Bobcats notched a 36-18 win versus Franklin County last Friday, racking up 328 yards of total offense in the ballgame.
Giles County returns to action this Friday versus Community. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Sam Davis Park.
Class 3A
School Record Total Prv
1. Alcoa (12) 3-1 151 1
2. Covington (3) 4-0 145 2
3. Loudon (1) 4-0 121 3
4. Giles County 4-0 104 4
5. East Nashville 3-1 87 5
6. Kingston 4-0 80 7
7. Waverly 3-0 64 8
8. Unicoi County 4-0 48 9
9. Dyersburg 4-0 44 NR
10. Fairview 3-2 31 6
Others receiving votes 10 or more votes: none.
-- Staff Reports
