UT Southern recently announced the hiring of Dylan Gray as a member of the university’s athletic training staff.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dylan home to UT Southern as an asset as a part of the sports medicine staff,” Firehawks Athletic Director Brandie Paul said. “Dylan was heavily involved as a student during his time at UT Southern, and has gained experience in his time earning his master’s degree. He understands the time and commitment it takes to keep our student-athletes healthy and is dedicated to that work.”
Gray is a familiar face with the UT Southern AT staff as he served as a student intern within the department during his final year at the institution.
“We are looking forward to having Dylan on board with us this year,” UTS Director of Sports Medicine Grant Fairchild said. “This will grow our staff back to full strength and help us provide our student athletes with better care. Dylan was an undergrad intern for us here at UT Southern. He gained interest and experience that have launched his career in the AT field. We are glad to have him back at UT Southern to further develop his skills.”
A native of Savannah, Tenn., Gray completed his bachelor’s in exercise science from Tennessee Southern in 2020. During his undergraduate years he was very active in many student organizations, as well as class president of his senior class. He earned his master’s in Athletic Training from the University of Evansville in 2022.
Gray completed clinicals during his time at UE with the University of Florida swim and dive teams, UE women’s basketball and University of Memphis football.
“I am excited to join the Sports Medicine staff here at UT Southern,” Gray said. “It has been a dream of mine to return to Pulaski and work at my alma mater since I completed my bachelor’s. Pulaski has always felt like home, and I am so grateful for this opportunity. I look forward to working the coaching staff and student athletes this season.”
— UTS
