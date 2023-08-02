UT Southern recently announced the schedules for its 2023 soccer squads.
Women’s Soccer to Open Aug. 19
Head coach Will Austin announced the Firehawk women’s soccer program will play 19 matches this season, beginning with an Aug. 19 showdown at Grissom Pitch versus former MSC rival Pikeville.
From there, the Firehawks will play five straight road contests, highlighted by clashes at preseason No. 14 Indiana Wesleyan Aug. 26 and at longtime rival Bethel (Tenn.) Aug. 28.
UTS will play two of its biggest matches of the season in early September when it squares off versus No. 9 Southeastern (Fla.) and No. 1 Keiser (Fla.) in neutral-site contests in Orange Beach, Ala.
The Firehawks kick off their 11-match SSAC conference schedule Saturday, Sept. 16, with a trip to Blue Mountain (Miss.). UTS then travels to longtime conference and national rival No. 5 William Carey (Miss.) Sept. 21.
UTS has five home conference clashes, including a Senior Day showdown versus Brewton-Parker (Ga.) Saturday, Oct. 14.
Men’s Soccer Looks to Build Momentum in ‘23
After winning the Mid-South Conference regular-season championship last fall, third-year UTS head coach Brian Davies announced the Firehawks will play 17 matches this season, beginning with a trip to nearby Tennessee Wesleyan Aug. 17.
The Firehawks will kick off the first of eight home matches Aug. 22 when they host Bible Baptist (Mo.). UTS follows with another home match Aug. 30 versus Midway (Ky.).
Five of the seven September tilts for UTS will be on the road as they travel to Milligan (Tenn.) Sept. 2 and visit longtime rival Cumberland (Tenn.) Sept. 6.
UTS begins its 11-match conference schedule Sept. 16 with a trip to Blue Mountain (Miss.). The Firehawks defeated the Toppers 4-0 last fall at Grissom Pitch.
The Firehawks have a challenging stretch in late September as they travel to SSAC rivals William Carey (Miss.) and Mobile (Ala.) Sept. 21 and Sept. 23, respectively.
Schedules for the other fall championship sports will be featured in a future edition of the PULASKI CITIZEN.
Full schedules for all UTS fall sports can be found online at UTSFirehawks.com.
—Staff Reports
