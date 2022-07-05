The Southern States Athletic Conference Board of Presidents unanimously approved the addition of University of Tennessee Southern effective July 1, 2023, with competition beginning during the 2023-24 academic year.
UT Southern was previously an SSAC member from 2013-14 to 2019-20 when they were known as Martin Methodist College. On July 1, 2021, Martin Methodist joined the University of Tennessee system and rebranded as the University of Tennessee Southern Firehawks.
“We are thrilled to rejoin the Southern States Athletic Conference,” UT Southern Director of Athletics Brandie Paul said. “As the landscape of our university changes to meet the needs of our student-athletes, we saw the opportunity to return to the SSAC more closely aligned with our vision for UT Southern. We strive for excellence on and off the playing surface, and this move will bring continuity to our desire to not only compete at a high level athletically, but also to compete and serve within the southeast region. Our athletic programs welcome the challenge of competing with our SSAC counterparts.”
Outgoing UT Southern Chancellor Mark La Branche expressed the school’s excitement in returning to the SSAC, noting the changing landscapes of NAIA conferences and UT Southern’s.
SSAC Commissioner Mike Hall also expressed the conference’s excitement to have the school back as UT Southern.
“We are excited to welcome Tennessee Southern back to the SSAC in 2023-24. As a former member, we know they are a great fit within our conference and offer a significant number of sports with tremendous successes,” Hall said. “I’m really excited to work closely with Brandie Paul in the coming days and welcome the Firehawks to our conference.”
—UT Southern
