Just two weeks before the start of its 2023 season, the UT Southern men’s soccer program will have a new head coach.
The university and Athletic Director Brandie Paul announced the resignation of head coach Brian Davies last Friday. Davies’ resignation is effective immediately, ending the tenure of the former head coach after just two seasons.
Bret Boylan will serve as interim head coach for the Firehawks this season, which begins Aug. 17.
“We are grateful for Coach Davies’ time with UT Southern and we want to thank him for his service to the university and the men’s soccer program,” Paul said. “We are confident that Coach Boylan will continue the caliber of success of the men’s soccer program moving forward, and believe that his experience and commitment will continue to elevate our student-athletes on and off the pitch.”
Davies spent two years as the head coach of men’s soccer at UT Southern compiling a 23-14-1 record and a Mid-South Conference Regular Season Championship last season.
Boylan recently returned to UT Southern as an assistant coach from a three-year assistant coaching position at Carson Newman University.
Prior to his time at CNU, Boylan served as men’s assistant coach at then-Martin Methodist College for six seasons.
During his stint at MMC, Boylan aided the RedHawks to a 61-43-9 record that included an NAIA National Championship appearance in 2018.
—Staff Reports
