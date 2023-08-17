The University of Tennessee Southern and athletic director Brandie Paul announced the hiring of Murphy Davis as head coach of the UT Southern softball program on Aug. 11.
“We are excited to announce the hiring of Coach Davis to lead our softball program,” Paul said. “Coach Davis comes to us with coaching experience within several high-caliber softball programs that have traditions deep-rooted not only in winning, but also in cultivating cultures that create fantastic young women. We are confident that Coach Davis will utilize her knowledge of the game, leadership, and what she has learned in those experiences to continue to reach great heights with UT Southern softball.”
Davis comes to UT Southern from NCAA Division II Lee University, where she has served as the top assistant coach for Emily Russell for the past three seasons.
Prior to her time at Lee, Davis was a graduate assistant at the University of Alabama Huntsville under NFCA Hall of Fame coach Les Stuedeman.
“I want to thank Coach Paul for the wonderful opportunity to be the next head softball coach at the University of Tennessee Southern,” Davis said. “She built an incredible softball program here at UT Southern and I look forward to working hard every day to maintain that same level of excellence. I am truly grateful, and eager to meet the team and get started.”
Davis played collegiately for four years at NCAA Division II Young Harris College, where she was named as an All-Peach Belt Conference second team member, and was a three-year representative on the Peach Belt Conference All-Academic Team. As a senior infielder at Young Harris, she batted .311 and started all 56 games for the Mountain Lions.
Davis holds a bachelor’s degree in Business and a Master’s degree in Accounting. — UTS
